Morgan Stanley Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $55.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $54.69 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

