Morgan Stanley Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $145.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECL. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Ecolab stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.65. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

