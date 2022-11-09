Morgan Stanley Lowers Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($20.73) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,400 ($16.12) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,033.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

