Morgan Stanley Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $116.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

NYSE ICE opened at $99.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $38,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

