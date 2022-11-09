Morgan Stanley Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target to $3.00

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wolfe Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of USX opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.11.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
