Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.64

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.64 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.64 ($0.09). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 7,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £42.29 million and a PE ratio of 375.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.64.

In other news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($51,813.47).

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

