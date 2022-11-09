Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.53. 62,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $335,000.

