Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mplx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Mplx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 7.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Mplx Trading Down 0.9 %

Mplx Increases Dividend

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.