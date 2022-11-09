MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $498.00 at Atlantic Securities

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

Shares of MSCI opened at $467.90 on Monday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.75 and a 200-day moving average of $438.44.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

