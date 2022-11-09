Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Shares of MWA stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.07%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

