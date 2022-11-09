MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.89

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $13.82. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 149,759 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

