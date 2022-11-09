Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post earnings of ($4.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
NBRV stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.