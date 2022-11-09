National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.29

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.58. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 187,151 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NABZY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Stories

