National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 497,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

