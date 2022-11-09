National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
National HealthCare Stock Performance
NYSE:NHC opened at $60.29 on Monday. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.29.
National HealthCare Company Profile
