National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,959,000 after acquiring an additional 184,153 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.