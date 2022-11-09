Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.
Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.43. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
