Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.43. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Stories

