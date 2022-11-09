NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,213,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 88,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 82,681 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,602 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $44.26.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

