NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,444 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.