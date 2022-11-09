Neonode (NEON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 122.18%.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.09. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Neonode worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Neonode

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.