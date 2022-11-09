NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.74.

NTWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

