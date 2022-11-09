Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $979.16

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 979.16 ($11.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($12.37). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,074 ($12.37), with a volume of 73,506 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($16.70) price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 863.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 979.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.16%.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

