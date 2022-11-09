Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,244 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,351,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $12,538,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 756,845 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

