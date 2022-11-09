Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.63 and a beta of 1.02. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $65.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.