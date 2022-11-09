Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

GPRE opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

