Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $162,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Articles

