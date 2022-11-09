Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter worth about $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 31.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

European Wax Center Trading Up 0.1 %

European Wax Center Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

