Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 600 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVEE opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.58 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

