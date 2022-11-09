Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

