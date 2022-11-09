Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after buying an additional 533,551 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,228,000 after purchasing an additional 556,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,575,000 after purchasing an additional 167,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

