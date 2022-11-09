Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after buying an additional 1,125,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after buying an additional 144,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

