Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 855.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $222,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.26. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

