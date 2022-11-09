Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $295,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 17.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 36.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 139,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Q2 by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $90.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

