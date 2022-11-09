Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Kura Oncology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after buying an additional 902,605 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,600,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Kura Oncology by 33.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after buying an additional 862,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 51.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.