Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Steelcase by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $883.07 million, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SCS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

