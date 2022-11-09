Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 246,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 4.3 %

DOCN stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.26.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

