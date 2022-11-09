Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $262,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.88. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

