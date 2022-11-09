Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $36.52.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

