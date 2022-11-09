Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 1,459.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

