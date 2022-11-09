Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Federal Signal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

FSS opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

