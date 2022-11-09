Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.95.
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.
