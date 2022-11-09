Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 275,230 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 748,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 171,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

About Edgewell Personal Care

EPC stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.