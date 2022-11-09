Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $111,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,568 shares of company stock valued at $577,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

