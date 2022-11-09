Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $24,268,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 157,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,377,000.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

