Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

