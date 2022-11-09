Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,278 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 675,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,119 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $281.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $307,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Further Reading

