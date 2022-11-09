Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after buying an additional 595,983 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 439,307 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after acquiring an additional 304,683 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

