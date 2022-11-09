Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $117,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $994.26 million, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.52%.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

