Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 26.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in O-I Glass by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 5.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 371,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in O-I Glass by 90.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 458,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

