Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 157,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,613 shares of company stock valued at $111,277 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

PEBO opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $833.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

